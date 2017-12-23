  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Peppermint Bark Cream Puffs

From www.foodfanatic.com by Kristan Roland
Peppermint Bark Cream Puffs

Print
Save

Peppermint Bark Cream Puffs Recipe

Embed

Ingredients
For the Filling:

  • 1 3.9 ounce box White Chocolate Instant Pudding Mix
  • 1 1/2 cups Cold Milk
  • 1/4 teaspoon Peppermint Extract
  • 12 ounces Whipped Topping

For the Ganache:

  • 1/2 cup Semisweet Chocolate Chips
  • 1/4 cup Heavy Cream
  • 1 tablespoon Light Corn Syrup

For the Cream Puffs:

  • 1/2 cup Salted Butter, 1 stick
  • 1 tablespoon Granulated Sugar
  • 1 cup Water
  • 1 cup All-Purpose Flour, plus 1 tablespoon
  • 4 large Eggs, whisked
  • Small Candy Canes, crushed, for garnish

Directions

  1. Prepare filling: In a large glass bowl, whisk together pudding mix, milk, and extract until soft set, about 4 minutes. Fold in whipped topping and refrigerate until thickened.
  2. Prepare ganache: In a microwave-safe bowl, heat chocolate chips and heavy cream, stopping to stir every 30 seconds until smooth. Stir in corn syrup and set aside to cool to room temperature.
  3. Prepare cream puffs: In a medium saucepan, heat butter, sugar, salt and water over medium heat until the butter is melted. DO NOT BOIL.
  4. Add all the flour and stir until it forms a stiff batter. Keep stirring until the mixture starts to look more like a dough. Keep stirring for several minutes until it becomes matte and leaves a film on the bottom of the pan.
  5. Transfer dough to the bowl of a stand mixer. Mix on medium low for one minute. Add the whisked eggs gradually. Once they've all been added, change the mixer speed to medium high and beat just until dough is glossy.
  6. Using a pastry bag with a 1 inch round tip (you could also just cut a wide opening), pipe puffs that are a couple inches tall and a few inches wide onto prepared baking sheet. Bake for about 15 minutes, until the pastries start to turn golden brown, then turn oven down to 325 and continue baking until they are entirely brown.
  7. Remove and poke a small hole in each pastry to let steam escape. Let cool completely on the pans set on wire racks.
  8. When ready to serve, assemble cream puffs: Cut the tops off the cream puffs and fill with white chocolate peppermint filling. Top with cream puff top, crushed peppermint candies, and chocolate ganache.

Recommended

OXO Good Grips 9-Inch Whisk
OXO Good Grips 9-Inch Whisk

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls

Le Creuset 3-quart Stainless Steel Saucepan
Le Creuset 3-quart Stainless Steel Saucepan

Le Creuset Revolution Spatula
Le Creuset Revolution Spatula

Source:
Choux pastry adapted from Flour by Joanne Chang

Continue reading at Food Fanatic