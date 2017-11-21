  1. Home
Pear Thyme Feta Tarts

From www.foodfanatic.com by Nancy Piran
Ingredients

  • 1 sheet Puff Pastry, thawed
  • 2 Pears, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup Feta Cheese
  • 2 tablespoons Fresh Thyme

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.
  2. Roll out puff pastry and cut into 9 equal squares.
  3. Top each square with 5 slices of pear.
  4. Evenly divide feta cheese and thyme onto each square.
  5. Bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown.
  6. Allow to cool for 5 minutes.
  7. Serve and ENJOY! 

