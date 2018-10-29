Pear and Goat Cheese Tart Recipe
October 29, 2018
Pear and Goat Cheese Tart Recipe
Pear and Goat Cheese Tart Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 sheet Frozen Puff Pastry, thawed
- 2 Pears, cored and sliced
- 4 ounces Goat Cheese, crumbled
- 1/4 cup Baby Arugula
- 1 tablespoon Fresh Pomegranate Seeds
- 1 teaspoon Honey
- 2 teaspoons Balsamic Vinegar
- 1 Egg, optional
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400°F. Unroll the puff pastry sheet onto a parchment lined sheet pan. With a sharp knife score the puff pastry about 2 cm inside the edges to create a border.
- Sprinkle ¾ of the goat cheese crumble inside the border of the puff pastry.
- Arrange the pears in a line slightly overlapping each other starting from one edge to the other. Repeat with a second and third row of pears, alternating the direction of your rows.
- In a small bowl whisk together 2 tablespoons of water, a pinch of salt and the egg to create an egg wash. Gently brush the edges of the puff pastry with the egg wash. (This step is optional, see note.)
- Bake the puff pastry for 15-20 minutes until the edges are puffed and browned.
- Sprinkle the tart with the remaining goat cheese, arugula, and pomegranate seeds.
- Mix together the honey and balsamic vinegar and drizzle it over the top of the tart. Cut and serve.
Recommended
Demarle Silpat Non-Stick Baking Mat