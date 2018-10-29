  1. Home
Pear and Goat Cheese Tart Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Urvashee Patel
Ingredients

  • 1 sheet Frozen Puff Pastry, thawed
  • 2 Pears, cored and sliced
  • 4 ounces Goat Cheese, crumbled
  • 1/4 cup Baby Arugula
  • 1 tablespoon Fresh Pomegranate Seeds
  • 1 teaspoon Honey
  • 2 teaspoons Balsamic Vinegar
  • 1 Egg, optional

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Unroll the puff pastry sheet onto a parchment lined sheet pan. With a sharp knife score the puff pastry about 2 cm inside the edges to create a border.
  2. Sprinkle ¾ of the goat cheese crumble inside the border of the puff pastry.
  3. Arrange the pears in a line slightly overlapping each other starting from one edge to the other. Repeat with a second and third row of pears, alternating the direction of your rows.
  4. In a small bowl whisk together 2 tablespoons of water, a pinch of salt and the egg to create an egg wash. Gently brush the edges of the puff pastry with the egg wash. (This step is optional, see note.)
  5. Bake the puff pastry for 15-20 minutes until the edges are puffed and browned.
  6. Sprinkle the tart with the remaining goat cheese, arugula, and pomegranate seeds.
  7. Mix together the honey and balsamic vinegar and drizzle it over the top of the tart. Cut and serve.

