Mary Altaffer
As ‘Peanuts’ turns 70, beloved comic is a bright spot for sick children

October 2, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Mark Kennedy
Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the "Peanuts" gang are still bettering the lives of children.