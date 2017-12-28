  1. Home
Peanut Butter & Jelly Sweet Rolls Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Sarah Grossett
Ingredients
For the Rolls:

  • 2 3/4-3 1/4 cups All-Purpose Flour
  • 1/4 cup Granulated Sugar
  • 1 1/4 ounce packet Active Dry Yeast, For the Rolls
  • 1 teaspoon Salt
  • 1 cup Whole Milk, For the Rolls
  • 6 tablespoons Butter, melted
  • 1 Egg

For the Filling and Topping:

  • 1/2 cup Granulated Sugar
  • 1/4 cup Butter, softened
  • 1/3 cup Heavy Cream, plus 2 tablespoons (divided)
  • 1/3 cup Creamy Peanut Butter
  • 2 tablespoons Brown Sugar
  • 2 tablespoons Honey
  • 3/4 cup Strawberry Jam, or your favorite preserves, divided
  • 2 cups Powdered Sugar

Directions

  1. In a large mixing bowl fitted with a dough hook, combine 2 3/4 cup flour, sugar, yeast, and salt.
  2. In a small microwave-safe bowl, heat milk at 30 second intervals until it’s approximately 120-130°F.
  3. Add milk and melted butter to the dry ingredients in the mixing bowl, and beat until just combined.
  4. Add egg, beating until just combined.
  5. Add enough remaining flour to form a soft, sticky dough.
  6. Beat for 2-3 minutes, or until smooth and elastic. If not using a dough hook, knead by hand on a lightly floured surface for 6-8 minutes, or until smooth and elastic.
  7. Place dough in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top.
  8. Cover with plastic wrap, and let rise in a warm place until doubled in size, about 1 hour.
  9. Punch down dough, and turn out onto a lightly floured surface.
  10. Roll into a 12x10-inch rectangle.
  11. In a medium bowl, stir together sugar, butter, 1/3 cup cream, peanut butter, brown sugar, and honey until smooth.
  12. Spread half of filling (eyeball it) to within 1/2 inch of edges.
  13. Spread 1/2 cup jam over filling.
  14. Roll up jelly-roll style, starting with the long side, and pinch seam to seal.
  15. Spray a 13x9-inch baking pan with non-stick spray.
  16. Cut dough into 12 even slices.
  17. Arrange in baking pan.
  18. Cover with plastic wrap, and let rise in a warm place for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 325°F.
  19. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until golden brown.
  20. In a small mixing bowl, beat remaining filling and remaining cream with powdered sugar.
  21. Spread over warm rolls.
  22. Garnish rolls with remaining 1/4 cup jam.
  23. Serve warm.

Source:
Adapted from Taste of Home

