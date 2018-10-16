Peanut Butter Chocolate Mousse Pie Recipe
October 16, 2018
Ingredients
For the Crust:
- 1 14.3 ounce package Oreos
- 1/2 cup Unsalted Butter
For the Filling:
- 2 tablespoons Water
- 2 teaspoons Unflavored Gelatin
- 2 cups Heavy Whipping Cream, + 4 tablespoons, divided
- 1 cup Powdered Sugar
- 4 ounces Dark Chocolate
- 4 ounces Reese's Peanut Butter Chips
- 16 ounces Cream Cheese
- 1 cup Granulated Sugar
- 2 teaspoons Pure Vanilla Extract
For the Topping:
- 1 cup Heavy Whipping Cream
- 1/2 cup Powdered Sugar
- 4 cups Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
- Hot Fudge Sauce, for garnish
- 2 tablespoons Peanut Butter, for garnish (optional)
Directions
For the Crust:
- Prepare a 9-inch springform pan by lightly greasing the edges of the pan with cooking spray, and then wiping gently with a paper towel, or line with parchment paper or a cake collar.
- Grind one package of cookies into fine crumbs using a food processor or blender.
- In a small bowl, melt the butter in the microwave for 30 to 45 seconds. Pour the melted butter over the cookie crumbs and stir until the crumbs are well coated.
- Pour the crumbs into your springform pan and press firmly into the bottom and up on the sides to create a thick crust. Refrigerate or freeze the crust while you are preparing the filling.
For the Filling:
- Place the mixing bowl and whisk attachment in the freezer for 5 to 10 minutes to chill while you are preparing the next steps.
- Place 2 tablespoon of cold water in a small dish. Sprinkle the powdered gelatin over the water, spreading evenly. Allow the gelatin to turn to a solid (about 2-3 minutes).
- Next, melt the gelatin in the microwave for 8-10 seconds until it turns back to a liquid. Watch it closely!
- Pour 2 cups of heavy whipping cream into the chilled bowl and use an electric mixer to beat the heavy cream on medium-high speed until the cream starts to thicken.
- Slowly add the powdered sugar and liquid gelatin and continue beating on high speed until stiff peaks form. Set the whipped cream aside.
- In a microwave-safe bowl, microwave both the dark chocolate and the peanut butter chips, each with 2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream. Microwave each one at 50% power in 30-second increments, stirring each time until the chocolate is melted. Set aside to cool.
- Beat the cream cheese together with the granulated sugar and vanilla extract. Beat until well combined and the cream cheese is light and fluffy.
- Divide the cream cheese in half. Stir the melted chocolate into one half and the melted peanut butter chip into the other, mixing until well combined.
- Lastly, fold in 2 1/2 cups (about half) of the prepared whipped cream in each bowl and fold together until all ingredients are combined.
To Assemble the Dessert:
- First layer the chocolate mousse in the bottom of the prepared crust, spreading evenly. Then layer the peanut butter mousse, spreading evenly. Cover and refrigerate for 3-4 hours to set.
- For the topping: Prepare a second batch of whipped cream as instructed above. Pour 1 cup of heavy whipping cream into a chilled bowl and use an electric mixer to beat the heavy cream on medium-high speed until the cream starts to thicken.
- Slowly add the powdered sugar and continue beating on high speed until stiff peaks form. Pipe the boarders of the mousse cake using a large open round tip.
To Garnish:
- Slice the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups in half, place on top of the whipped cream. Heat hot fudge and peanut butter in the microwave and drizzle over the top of the pie.
Notes
- Store in the refrigerator.
