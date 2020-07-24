July 24, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Passengers hurt after U.S. jets ‘harassed’ Iranian airliner in ‘terrorist act,’ Tehran says
Several passengers were hurt after an Iranian airliner was forced to swiftly change altitude Thursday as two U.S. fighter jets came dangerously close to their plane in the skies over Syria, Iran’s state media and government officials said. The aircraft, operated by Mahan Air, managed to avoid a collision and land safely in Lebanon a short time later. But Iranian officials called the incident a “terrorist act” and vowed action against Washington.