Partying down in Palm Springs with our fave Kid-Ware

While in Palm Springs for the Alt Summit back in February, it wasn't all fun and games. Well it was but, I also scored a great job with Munchkin. My fave kid-ware brand! Which meant I did have some work to do while I was there. Now I'm not complaining about that because my work = partying! So it ain't that bad.

I lived on Munchkin products when my boys were little. They make the best baby and toddler sippy cups, plates, utensils, accessories and necessities for the tub and so much more.