December 29, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Parents travel without 2-year-old daughter days after United crew kicked family off flight over masks
Instagram/elizfulop
A Colorado couple who was booted from a United Airlines flight after their 2-year-old daughter refused to wear a mask decided to travel a few days later anyway — but without their child. Eliz Orban’s viral video of the incident shows her husband struggling to convince the girl to cover her face before a flight attendant tells them they needed to leave the plane, which was headed to Newark Liberty International Airport.