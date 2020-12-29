  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Parents travel without 2-year-old daughter days after United crew kicked family off flight over masks

December 29, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Nelson Oliveira
Instagram/elizfulop

A Colorado couple who was booted from a United Airlines flight after their 2-year-old daughter refused to wear a mask decided to travel a few days later anyway — but without their child. Eliz Orban’s viral video of the incident shows her husband struggling to convince the girl to cover her face before a flight attendant tells them they needed to leave the plane, which was headed to Newark Liberty International Airport.