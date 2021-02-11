Parents say son tried to contact Robinhood three times before suicide, ‘would be alive today’ if company had reached out

The parents of a young man who committed suicide last year after mistakenly believing he’d lost $730,000 on the trading app Robinhood are speaking out about their son’s failed attempts to contact the company. The 20-year-old Illinois trader, Alex Kearns, was notified after 11 p.m. on June 11 that his Robinhood account had been restricted and that he was required to purchase more than $700,000 in shares as part of a complex options trade, according to a lawsuit filed against the company this week.