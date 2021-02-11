  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Parents say son tried to contact Robinhood three times before suicide, ‘would be alive today’ if company had reached out

February 11, 2021
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Nelson Oliveira

The parents of a young man who committed suicide last year after mistakenly believing he’d lost $730,000 on the trading app Robinhood are speaking out about their son’s failed attempts to contact the company. The 20-year-old Illinois trader, Alex Kearns, was notified after 11 p.m. on June 11 that his Robinhood account had been restricted and that he was required to purchase more than $700,000 in shares as part of a complex options trade, according to a lawsuit filed against the company this week.