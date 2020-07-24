  1. Home
Parents charged with murder after cops find missing toddler’s ‘burned’ remains in fire pit

July 24, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Nelson Oliveira

The parents of a 2-year-old boy who was reported missing in California last week were charged with murder Friday after a cadaver dog found his “burned” remains in a fire pit, police said. Thaddeus Sran, who had special needs and was non-verbal, was found dead Thursday in a farmland area near the city of Madera, where he lived with three siblings and his parents, authorities said.