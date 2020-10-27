TikTok
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Paratrooper joins TikTok ‘Dreams’ trend while in flight, Army not amused

October 27, 2020 | 5:24pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Joseph Wilkinson
TikTok

Hopefully they won’t ask him to go his own way.