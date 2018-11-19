  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Panetela de Guayaba Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Rebekah Garcia Kalinowski
Panetela de Guayaba Recipe

Print
Save

Panetela de Guayaba Recipe

Embed

Ingredients

  • 10 ounces Guava Paste
  • 4 ounces Cream Cheese
  • 2 cups All-Purpose Flour
  • 1 tablespoon Baking Powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon Salt
  • 8 tablespoons Unsalted Butter, (1 stick)
  • 2 large Eggs
  • 1 teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 1/8 teaspoon Pure Almond Extract, (optional)
  • Powdered Sugar, for dusting

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease an 8x8 baking dish.
  2. Slice the guava paste and cream cheese into 1/4-inch thick slices; set aside.
  3. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt; set aside.
  4. In a large mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar on high speed until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in vanilla and almond extract.
  5. Add dry ingredients and stir just until combined. Divide dough in half and spread half into the bottom of prepared pan.
  6. Top with slices of guava paste in a single layer. Add cream cheese slices evenly spaced on top and cover with remaining dough.
  7. To make this easier, add dollops of dough across the top of the cream cheese and carefully spread the dough to the edges until completely covered with no gaps.
  8. Bake for 40-50 minutes, or until fully set in center of cake. Let cool on wire rack. Dust with powdered sugar before serving.

 

Recommended

Le Creuset Heritage 3 Quart Square Dish
Le Creuset Heritage 3 Quart Square Dish

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls

KitchenAid Artisan Mixer - 5-Quart Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Stand Mixer

Le Creuset Revolution Spatula
Le Creuset Revolution Spatula