Panetela de Guayaba Recipe

Ingredients
- 10 ounces Guava Paste
- 4 ounces Cream Cheese
- 2 cups All-Purpose Flour
- 1 tablespoon Baking Powder
- 1/2 teaspoon Salt
- 8 tablespoons Unsalted Butter, (1 stick)
- 2 large Eggs
- 1 teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract
- 1/8 teaspoon Pure Almond Extract, (optional)
- Powdered Sugar, for dusting
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease an 8x8 baking dish.
- Slice the guava paste and cream cheese into 1/4-inch thick slices; set aside.
- In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt; set aside.
- In a large mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar on high speed until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in vanilla and almond extract.
- Add dry ingredients and stir just until combined. Divide dough in half and spread half into the bottom of prepared pan.
- Top with slices of guava paste in a single layer. Add cream cheese slices evenly spaced on top and cover with remaining dough.
- To make this easier, add dollops of dough across the top of the cream cheese and carefully spread the dough to the edges until completely covered with no gaps.
- Bake for 40-50 minutes, or until fully set in center of cake. Let cool on wire rack. Dust with powdered sugar before serving.
