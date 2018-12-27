  1. Home
Panda Express Chow Mein Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by The Editors at Food Fanatic
Ingredients

  • 5 3 ounce packages Instant Ramen Noodles, (discard seasoning packet)
  • 1/2 pound Chicken Breast, thinly sliced
  • Salt and Pepper
  • 3 tablespoons Olive Oil
  • 1 small Onion, diced
  • 1 10 ounce package Shredded Cabbage
  • 2 cloves Garlic, minced
  • 2 teaspoons Fresh Ginger, grated
  • 1/3 cup Soy Sauce
  • 3 teaspoons Sesame Oil

Directions

  1. Bring a large pot of water to boil and cook ramen according to the time on the package.
  2. Heat a large skillet on the stove over medium-high heat. Add olive oil, swirling to coat.
  3. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Add to your pan and cook for 2-4 minutes, until browned.
  4. Add onions and cabbage, stir to combine, and cook for 3-5 minutes.
  5. For the chow mein sauce, mix together garlic, ginger, soy sauce and sesame oil in a bowl. Pour into your skillet and cook for 3-5 minutes.
  6. Stir in cooked noodles and serve.
  7. Refrigerate leftovers for 3-4 days.

 

