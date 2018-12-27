Panda Express Chow Mein Recipe
December 27, 2018 | 12:00am
Ingredients
- 5 3 ounce packages Instant Ramen Noodles, (discard seasoning packet)
- 1/2 pound Chicken Breast, thinly sliced
- Salt and Pepper
- 3 tablespoons Olive Oil
- 1 small Onion, diced
- 1 10 ounce package Shredded Cabbage
- 2 cloves Garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons Fresh Ginger, grated
- 1/3 cup Soy Sauce
- 3 teaspoons Sesame Oil
Directions
- Bring a large pot of water to boil and cook ramen according to the time on the package.
- Heat a large skillet on the stove over medium-high heat. Add olive oil, swirling to coat.
- Season chicken with salt and pepper. Add to your pan and cook for 2-4 minutes, until browned.
- Add onions and cabbage, stir to combine, and cook for 3-5 minutes.
- For the chow mein sauce, mix together garlic, ginger, soy sauce and sesame oil in a bowl. Pour into your skillet and cook for 3-5 minutes.
- Stir in cooked noodles and serve.
- Refrigerate leftovers for 3-4 days.
