Paleo Pumpkin Lava Cakes Recipe
October 2, 2018 | 10:00am
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons Natural Almond Butter
- 1 tablespoon Coconut Oil, + additional for the ramekins
- 1 Egg
- 1 Egg Yolk
- 1/4 cup Canned Pumpkin
- 1/4 cup Coconut Sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract
- pinch of Salt
- 2 tablespoons Almond Flour, packed + additional for dusting
- 1 1/2 teaspoons Coconut Flour, packed
- 3/4 teaspoon Pumpkin Pie Spice
Directions
- Preheat your oven to 400°F. Rub 2 Ramekins (mine are 5 oz each) with coconut oil and sprinkle with almond flour so that the inside is fully covered. Set aside.
- In a large microwave safe bowl, melt the almond butter and coconut oil until smooth.
- While the oil/almond butter melts, beat together the egg, egg yolk, pumpkin, coconut sugar, vanilla extract and salt, using an electric hand mixer, until the mixture lightens in color and the coconut sugar begins to break down, about 2 minutes.
- Pour the egg mixture into the oil/almond butter mixture, whisking constantly by hand until everything is mixed. Gently whisk in the almond flour, coconut flour and pumpkin pie spice until well mixed.
- Divide the batter between the ramekins, filling just over 3/4 of the way full.
- Place in the oven and bake until the outside is set, but a small spot in the center looks soft and under-cooked, about 13-14 minutes.
- Remove from the oven at let stand one minute. Then, gently run a knife along the outside of the ramekin and place a plate upside down on top. Gently turn the plate/ramekin over and the cake will slide right out.
- DEVOUR immediately!
