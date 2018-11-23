Paleo Cookies Recipe

Ingredients
- 1 cup Coconut Sugar
- 3/4 cup Creamy Almond Butter, + 2 tablespoons, plus more for drizzling (the no-stir kind works best)
- 2 tablespoons Unsweetened Applesauce
- 2 tablespoons Molasses
- 1 tablespoon Orange Zest, very firmly packed (about 2 large oranges)
- 1 teaspoon Raw Apple Cider Vinegar
- 1 1/3 cups Almond Flour, (132g)
- 2 tablespoons Tapioca Starch
- 2 teaspoons Ground Cardamom
- 3/4 teaspoon Baking Soda
- 1/4 teaspoon Salt
- 3 tablespoons Dried Cranberries, diced (unsweetened for paleo)
Directions
- Heat your oven to 350°F and line 2 cookie sheets with parchment paper or a silpat.
- In a large bowl, using an electric hand mixer, beat together the coconut sugar, almond butter, applesauce, molasses, zest and vinegar until well combined and the batter begins to stop sticking to the beaters, about 1 minute.
- In a separate, medium bowl mix together all the remaining ingredients except the cranberries.
- Add into the almond butter mixture and use your hands to knead the dough together until well mixed and the almond butter begins to release its oil, which will help the dough stick together. It will be VERY thick, which is normal. Use your hands to mix in the cranberries.
- Roll the dough into heaping 1 ½ Tbsp sized balls and place onto the cookie sheets. Since the dough is very thick and a little dry, you’ll need to spend a little extra time and care rolling them and packing the dough together into balls.
- Press out 1/2-inch-thick for thicker, more chewy cookies or 1/3 inch for more thin, very crunchy cookies, making sure to pack the edges together if they crack.
- Bake until the tops appear set and the edges are slightly golden, about 14-17 minutes. Let cool COMPLETELY on the pan as they set up a lot once cool.
- Drizzle with more almond butter (if desired) and DEVOUR!
Notes
- As with all GF baking, please weigh your flour to ensure accurate results.
