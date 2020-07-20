Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine prompts ‘strong immune response’ with no safety concerns, early results suggest

Oxford University’s experimental coronavirus vaccine triggers a “strong immune response” and appears to be safe, preliminary results from a recent trial suggest. In an encouraging report published Monday in the medical journal The Lancet, Oxford scientists said their vaccine provoked a T-cell response within 14 days and an antibody response within 28 days. T-cells are a type of white blood cell that can identify and attack cells infected with coronavirus while antibodies are able to neutralize the virus and stop it from spreading within the body.