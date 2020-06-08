  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Outrage after video shows detective striking man with patrol car, hitting him during arrest

June 8, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Nelson Oliveira
Christian Gooden

A coalition of community leaders on Monday demanded the firing of a Missouri police detective who struck a fleeing suspect with an unmarked patrol car and then hit the man during a brutal arrest last week. The unidentified Florissant cop was suspended over the weekend after his police chief watched video of the incident, which was captured by a resident’s doorbell camera Tuesday night in the neighboring city of Dellwood.