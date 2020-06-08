June 8, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Outrage after video shows detective striking man with patrol car, hitting him during arrest
Christian Gooden
A coalition of community leaders on Monday demanded the firing of a Missouri police detective who struck a fleeing suspect with an unmarked patrol car and then hit the man during a brutal arrest last week. The unidentified Florissant cop was suspended over the weekend after his police chief watched video of the incident, which was captured by a resident’s doorbell camera Tuesday night in the neighboring city of Dellwood.