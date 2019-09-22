Our start-of-the-week super roundup of deals

It's the start of a new week -- the perfect time for some retail therapy. You can shop these online sales from your office, your home, or wherever you are in order to make the most of your Monday.

We've found worthwhile bargains from a large variety of retailers, including Amazon, REI, Chewy, Wine Access, and others, so there are options from blenders to wine bottles to dog treats to backpacks and more.

We've put these discounted products in a list from the lowest to the highest price, so you can peruse within your price range and get in on the best deals this Monday has to offer.

Featured deal of the day -- Shark ION 750 Robot Vacuum

Start your week off right by investing in a smart cleaning machine that will cut down on the time you have to spend on housework. Transitioning from carpet to hard floors is easy for this impressive household helper, plus it will even let you know when it needs to recharge by sending alerts. All this, plus the sale price of $248.95 (a markdown of more than $130 ), make the Shark ION 750 Robot Vacuum our favorite bargain today.

Buy from Amazon.

1. Chewy Treats Promotion -- Buy 2, get 1 free

Soft treats, jerky treats, chewy treats -- regardless of how your dog prefers to snack, you can save on their favorite treats during Chewy's buy 2, get 1 free promotion. Quality treats like those by American Journey are available during this mix and match event.

Buy from Chewy.

2. Frisco Foldable Canopy Cat Bed

When it's time to hide, play, or snooze, the Frisco Foldable Canopy Cat Bed has a lot to offer your cat. In addition to the folding canopy design, it also has a removable and washable kitty cushion and a hanging ball toy, all for only $11.04 (a savings of 19%).

Buy from Chewy.

3. RAVPower Portable Charger Power Bank

The RAV Power Portable Charger is on sale for $23.11, a great deal on one of our favorite power banks. It can charge two devices at once and can store enough power to recharge most devices several times before needing to be recharged itself. The slim design makes it easy to take wherever you go, and it can easily fit in a pocket or bag.

Buy from Amazon.

4. Bellemain 100% Bamboo Expandable Cutlery and Utility Drawer Organizer

Keeping a drawer organized can seem impossible, but Bellemain has created the perfect solution with its expandable organizer that adjusts to fit most drawers. It's made of sustainable and durable bamboo and has multiple compartments for keeping items organized. Get yours now for $25.95 and save $19.

Buy from Amazon.

5. Nordstrom Men's Shop Trim Fit Non-Iron Dress Shirt

With a flattering fit, 100% cotton construction, and attractive color options, the Trim Fit Non-Iron Dress Shirt is perfect for work and dressy occasions. It's also easy to care for, thanks to the construction of the material that doesn't require ironing to look great. It's now on sale for a 35% discount, making your price only $29.98.

Buy from Nordstrom.

6. Champagne Jean Diot Brut Selection

Whether you have a special occasion coming up or want to stock up before the holiday season, now is a good time to save on Champagne Jean Diot Brut Selection available on Wine Access for $34, a savings of $6 per bottle. It offers a range of fruity and nutty notes along with balanced acidity that's perfect for toasting.

Buy from Wine Access.

7. ASTR the Label Lace Midi Dress

Summer may be over, but it's a great time to catch bargains on the season's fashions, like the feminine Lace Midi Dress by ASTR the Label. Thin straps and a variety of fashionable colors add to its appeal, plus the price of $44.49 is a generous 50% savings.

Buy from Nordstrom.

8. NutriBullet 600-Watt 12-Piece Mixer/Blender System

NutriBullett's 600-watt model has the power to turn your favorite ingredients into fabulous concoctions thanks to the cyclonic action of the blades. This popular model comes with a comprehensive package that includes the base, several mixing cups, lids, and more for just $49.88 (a discount of 17%).

Buy from Amazon.

9. Waterpik Water Flosser

Take your daily oral hygiene routine to the next level with a device that's accepted by the American Dental Association and can clean up to 50% better than floss alone. The Waterpik Water Flosser delivers 1,400 pulses of water for healthier teeth and gums and comes with seven tips. It's currently marked down from $89.99 to $59.95.

Buy from Amazon.

10. Zilla Tropical Vertical Starter Kit

With a bottom that's designed to hold up to five inches of water and height of 18 inches tall, the Zilla Tropical Vertical Starter Kit is constructed to be a suitable home for small amphibians and reptiles that like to climb. This comprehensive kit includes halogen lighting, humidity/temperature gauge, and a setup guide to get you started. Buy now for $71.99 and you'll save 20%.

Buy from Chewy.

11. Sherpani Oslo Travel Pac

The Oslo Travel Pack by Sherpani is built for your next adventure, as it sports durable, moisture-resistant materials, strong zippers, and ample pockets (including one with RFID anti-theft protection). But don't wait if you are in the market for a rugged travel-worthy bag, because this model is clearance-priced with a 50% discount. At just $84.93, it won't last long.

Buy from REI.

12. Classic California Whites

You don't have to leave the comfort of your home to indulge in a variety of white wines from California when you can visit Wine Access online and take advantage of the excellent value of the Classic California Whites collection. You'll get six bottles of wines crafted in California at some of the state's top wineries for only $85, a value of $255.

Buy from Wine Access.

13. Instant Pot DUO80 8-Quart Multi-Use Cooker

If you like the idea of a small appliance that makes meal prep easy and eliminates the need for multiple gadgets, then an Instant Pot is for you. With an 8-quart capacity, the DUO80 is perfect for making meals for families. It's also a pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, warmer, rice cooker, plus it can saute and make yogurt. The sale price is only $99, a savings of $40.95.

Buy from Amazon.

14. Primus Onja 2-Burner Stove

Primus's Onja 2-Burner Stove provides an affordable and compact way to cook on your next outdoor adventure. It's powered by propane and has two burners, yet only weighs around 7 pounds so it's easy to stash and carry. This closeout deal won't last long at the $111.73 price that reflects a 25% savings.

Buy from REI.

15. Bio Ionic 10x 1-Inch Styling Iron

We love the unique vibrating function of the Bio Ionic Styling Iron that separates strands for fast, even results. The mineral-infused styling plates can reach temperatures as high as 450 degrees and deliver negative ions that keep hair shiny and manageable. Get yours now for $195.50 and you'll save 15% off the $230 list price.

Buy from Nordstrom.

16. Maxi-Cosi Magellan 5-in-1 Convertible Car Seat

The more versatile a car seat is, the higher the price. However, you may actually save money in the long run with a model like Maxi-Cosi's Magellan that converts based on your little one's needs, so you can use it from the day you bring them home until they weigh as much as 120 pounds. It's now marked down from $349.99 to $297.49.

Buy from Nordstrom.

17. GoPro HERO7 Black

Smartphones are great for snapping selfies, but sometimes you need a top-notch camera for capturing action shots. That's why we're excited to find the GoPro HERO7 action camera marked down from $399.99 to $313, a great price for the top-selling model that produces vibrant images and has superior stabilization technology.

Buy from Amazon.

18. LG 55-Inch Smart TV with Built-In Alexa

Don't let your old TV spoil your favorite shows and sports this fall when the LG 55-Inch model is on sale for only $436.99. In addition to the gorgeous 4K ultra-high definition, it has the brand's super-smart AI ThinQ technology with built-in Alexa and Google Assistance so you don't have to lift a finger to watch your favorite programs.

Buy from Amazon.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.