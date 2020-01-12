We all make resolutions for how to live our best lives when a new year rolls around, but some goals are a little harder to see through than others.

If you're determined to be more organized in 2020, though, you won't get derailed if you have the right products to keep you on track.

Feeling overwhelmed by your resolution to be more organized?

Whether you want to keep clutter at bay around the house, stay on top of all your family's appointments and activities, or find the perfect storage spot for all of your stuff, we've put together a list of our favorite products for getting organized in 2020.

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo: The Book Collection: $24.37 at Amazon

Having trouble decluttering your home? There's a reason that Marie Kondo's The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up and Spark Joy have each sold over 10 million copies, and this handy set includes both books. Kondo provides life-changing tips to help you organize your space, so it'll never be cluttered again. If you're on a quest to stay organized in 2020, these books are a good place to start.

Boconi Becker Catchall Tray: $69 at Nordstrom

Keep your console or coffee table from becoming cluttered with keys, loose change, and other small items with this chic tray. Made of textured leather, it has an impressive appearance, and the snap closures at the corners help define its generously sized interior. You don't have to worry about the kids getting it dirty, either, because you only need to wipe it down to clean it.

Whitmor Set of 6 Frosty White Drawer Organizers: $19.99 at Macy's

If you're tired of opening drawers around the house and finding a cluttered mess, these drawer organizers are a life-saver. You get six trays in small, medium, and large options, so you can easily organize any drawer in your kitchen, bathroom, laundry room, or other cluttered space. They're made of sturdy frosty white plastic, so they're plenty durable.

OXO Pop 10-Pc. Food Storage Container Set: $166.99 at Macy's

Prioritize keeping your kitchen cabinets and pantry organized with these storage containers for pastas, nuts, flours, and other foods. The clear design lets you see what each container holds at a glance, and the lid design makes opening them as easy as pressing a button. Each container has an airtight seal to keep food fresh, and they don't take up much space thanks to the modular stacking design.

WallPops Dry-Erase Monthly Calendar: $11.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Make sure everyone in the family knows exactly what activities are scheduled with this convenient dry-erase calendar. The extra-large size makes it easy to read, but you can still move it from room to room without any trouble. It includes a dry-erase marker and can easily be wiped clean, so you can use it month after month. Best of all, you only need to peel the back and stick it to the wall to hang the calendar.

kikki.K Large Leather Planner: $84.95 at Nordstrom

You won't forget a single meeting or appointment in the new year with this cute and handy planner. It features both weekly and monthly at-a-glance sections to make arranging your schedule as easy as can be, and the customizable tabs allow you to quickly find exactly what you're looking for. It even includes stickers and handy notepads to make staying organized a little more fun.

OXO Good Grips Expandable Wall Mount Organizer: $24.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Forget about your mops and brooms falling out of the closet every time you open the door with this convenient cleaning tool holder. It has a compact design that won't take up much space on the wall, but it still offers five slots and six hooks for plenty of storage options. It can extend from 12 to 20 inches and hold up to 12 items, making it perfect for hanging in a closet, garage, shed, or basement.

Kenneth Cole Reaction Home Standing Valet: $119.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

You won't be rushing around to get dressed in the morning with this stylish valet stand in your bedroom. Set out your clothes the night before where they'll stay free of wrinkles, so you're ready to go even if you can't resist hitting that snooze button. It offers a lidded compartment with a magnetic closure and a pull-out drawer for even more storage -- and the textured faux leather and metal hardware give it an attractive look that can complement any decor.

Mind Reader 3 Component Charging Station and Desk Organizer: $14.99 at Macy's (was $22)

Tired of the cables from your phone, tablet, and other devices getting tangled when it's time to plug them in? This charging station provides space for three devices and keeps all the wires separated, so there's no risk of tangling. The slots are adjustable to make it easier to get the cords through the holes. It's made of bamboo, so it looks great sitting out on your desk, too -- and it can easily be wiped clean when it gets dirty.

High Road StashAway Console and Headrest Car Trash Can with Lid: $14.99 at Amazon

Don't forget your car when it comes to organizing your space in 2020. This convenient trash can is designed to keep the mess off your car's floors, so you won't step on fast food wrappers or old coffee cups every time you get behind the wheel. It has a durable vinyl lining, too, which prevents leaks -- and the lid keeps your trash contained and out of sight.

Amelitory Underwear Organizer Drawer Divider: $14.17 at Amazon

Have trouble finding a pair of socks that match when you're getting dressed in the morning? This drawer organizer is perfect for sorting socks, underwear, bras, ties, and scarves, so you don't wind up with a tangled mess in your dresser. It has a durable, lightweight design that collapses and doesn't require any assembly, so you can use it right out of the box. It's not just for drawers, either -- use it in your closet or under your bed for convenient storage, too.

EasyPAG Mesh Desk Organizer: $16.99 at Amazon

If you have trouble finding a pen or a pair of scissors in the mess on your desk, you'll love this desk organizer and caddy. It features a mesh design with compartments in different sizes to hold all your office supplies, including pens, pencils, scissors, paper clips, and sticky notes, which means you never have to worry about a cluttered desk again.

AmazonBasics 12-Sheet Cross-Cut Home Office Shredder: $58.49 at Amazon

Your filing cabinets won't be a disorganized mess with this paper shredder in your home. It can destroy up to 12 pages of unneeded paper at a time but also shreds expired credit cards. The shredder can run for up to 7 minutes at a time, and the anti-jam auto-reverse features help cut down on jams. Best of all, it has a compact design that won't take up too much space in your home office.

ROMOON Laundry Sorter and Hamper: $35.99 at Amazon

Hate sorting your laundry each week before you wash? This convenient hamper cart offers three bags, so you can sort your clothes as you go. Each bag can hold up to 25 pounds, too, if you only want to do laundry once a week. Best of all, the cart's wheels allow you to roll it right to your laundry room when it's time to do a load.

Linen Bulletin Board: $9.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Create a central message center to keep everyone in the family up-to-date on appointments, parties, and the kids' schedules with this smart-looking bulletin board. It's made of natural linen and wood to offer a chic, rustic look that'll complement most decor styles. It comes with hanging hardware so you can get it up on the wall right out of the box, and you also get 10 gold thumbtacks to make it easy to attach messages, notes, and other papers.

