Our favorite cheap air fryer is even more affordable

Having the right appliances can make a significant difference in the kitchen. Certain devices can make preparation, cooking, or cleanup much easier, and some tools even make better tasting food.

If you're a casual or serious home chef and want to make the most of your time in the kitchen, take a look at these worthwhile products while they're on sale.

We've found noteworthy prices on products from air fryers to Vitamixes to cast iron pans to pots and more, so shop this list to get what you need while it's discounted. All prices were current at the time of publication, and we've put these products in order by increasing cost.

Deal of the day -- GoWise USA 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer

Today's roundup of money-saving deals is all about items that make your life easier in the kitchen, and the GoWise USA 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer is the pinnacle. It operates utilizing rapid air technology that cooks evenly and produces a crispy texture and can prepare everything from fish to veggies to sweet treats fast without added oil. The digital control panel has pre-set functions, so no guesswork is required to get perfect results. This must-have, innovative appliance was $90, but is currently on sale for only $66.49.

Best of the rest

1. Sedona 8-quart Multi-cooker Stock Pot 5-piece Set

We found an extremely low sale price on a multi-functional stock pot that's designed to steam, boil, stew, and more. Sedona's 8-quart Multi-cooker is part of Macy's Last Act sale, so the price is reduced from $79.99 to $27.93. Steamer and pasta inserts, a lid, and tongs are included for the bargain price.

2. Anthropologie Paule Marrot Butterfly Platter

Not only is a platter useful for serving food, but one with a pretty design also makes a nice table centerpiece. Although the Paule Marrot Stoneware Butterfly Platter by Anthropologie is only $29.95 (a 25% savings), it looks expensive with eye-catching butterfly graphics in bold colors that compliment kitchen and dining room decor.

3. NewLife by GelPro Anti-fatigue Kitchen Floor Mat

The NewLife Anti-fatigue Kitchen Floor Mat can take the strain out of standing while you cook, thanks to the ergo-foam core that makes it soft yet supportive. GelPro makes different colors and sizes, many of which are currently on sale like the versatile 20-inch by 32-inch model that's available for $35.81 (a savings of 26%).

4. Brookstone Compact Wine Opener

Opening your favorite bottle of wine doesn't have to be challenging because Brookstone's Compact Wine Opener makes the task easy. The long handle and lever-pull function provide excellent leverage while you pop the cork. This device for wine-lovers is available at a 10% discount for $35.99.

5. Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

The attractive Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven from the Martha Stewart Collection makes a wonderful addition to your kitchen or a nice gift for housewarmings, holidays, showers, and more. It's crafted in beautiful enameled cast iron that is built to last, plus it's perfect for cooking and serving. Get yours from Macy's for $49.99 and you'll save 50%. Pop in the DEALS promo code at checkout for an additional 20% discount.

6. KitchenAid 3.5-cup Food Chopper

Food processors are invaluable for preparing many recipes but may be too much for occasional home chefs. That's why we like the compact 3.5 Cup Food Chopper by KitchenAid that's marked down from $62.99 to $49.99 from Macy's -- plus, it's eligible for an additional 20% for a limited time. Despite the small footprint, this mighty little machine can chop, blend, and puree with ease.

7. Juliska Berry and Thread Ceramic Butter Dish

A butter dish makes an attractive addition to your table setting for family dinners and special occasions. Juliska's Berry and Thread model is made of durable ceramic and is rated safe for use in the freezer, dishwasher, microwave, and oven up to 500 degrees. Buy now and you'll pay $51, a savings of 25%.

8. ChefLand 10-piece Nonstick Bakeware Set

ChefLand's comprehensive 10-piece Bakeware Set is one of our favorites for the combination of quality construction and affordability. Each piece is crafted in carbon steel with PTFE non-stick surfaces for easy meal prep and cleanup. The $54.95 price represents a 39% savings.

9. T-fal Signature Nonstick Cookware Set

You'll get a lot of useful features with the T-fal Signature Nonstick Cookware Set, including vented lids and reliable non-stick surfaces. The set includes 12 pieces total, and is now on sale from $89.99 to $57.05.

10. Cuisinart 12-cup Programmable Coffee Maker

Cuisinart is renowned for its quality kitchen items, but did you know the brand also makes a reliable coffee maker? The 12-cup programmable machine brews fast, plus you can program it to have a fresh pot ready for you to start your morning. You'll find it on Macy's marked down from $87.99 to $69.99 for a limited time, plus you can save an additional 10% with the DEALS promo code.

11. Instant Pot DUO 60

We were thrilled to find the Instant Pot DUO 60 marked down from $99.95 to $79 because it's one of the hottest small appliances on the market. It has seven functions in one sleek unit, so you can prepare numerous dishes quickly with minimal effort and cleanup required.

12. All-Clad Kitchen Scale

A kitchen scale is a handy tool for preparing accurate portions when making some of your favorite dishes. All-Clad's user-friendly model has a 22-pound weight limit and comes with a removable dish that's easy to use and clean. It's currently marked down from $150 to $99.95.

13. Nambé Fruit Tree Bowl

The Nambé Fruit Tree Bowl provides a unique way to display a variety of fresh fruits on your kitchen table or countertop. It has a metal branch for hanging bananas fixed to an acacia wood bowl to house apples, citrus, and anything else you might have on hand. Get yours from Nordstrom for $101.25 and save 25%.

14. Waterford Lismore Essence Lead Crystal Champagne Flutes

Regardless of what event or special occasion you have to celebrate, Waterford makes gorgeous flutes that are perfect for toasting. The Lismore Essence flutes are crafted in lead crystal and have elegant etchings characteristic of the brand. This duo is on sale from $160 to $120.

15. Magic Bullett NutriBullet Combo Blender

You only have until Oct. 6 to get the NutriBullet Combo Blender with travel cups for the low price of $139.99, which is marked down from $174.99. Although it has a trim design, it delivers 1,200 watts of power that makes quick work of preparing healthful concoctions.

16. Le Creuset 10-inch Square Enamel Cast Iron Grill Pan

Getting grilled results right on your stove top is easy when you own the right pan. That's why we were excited to find the 10-inch Square Enamel Cast Iron Grill Pan by Le Creuset marked down from $225 to $180. The enameled cooking surface means you can enjoy the durability of cast iron without having to worry about seasoning the pan.

17. KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-quart Stand Mixer

Ask serious cooking enthusiasts to name their favorite kitchen products, and chances are a KitchenAid Stand Mixer made their list. It's no wonder, because this iconic kitchen tool offers superior quality and has features like interchangeable accessories and multiple cooking speeds to help cut down on time and effort. The 4.5-quart model is available for a limited time for only $199.99, which is a discount of 38%.

18. Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender

If you have your heart set on a Vitamix blender but your budget is somewhat limited, consider the E310 Explorian that's one of the more affordable models by the brand. At $349.95, it's a fraction of the cost of some of the higher-end options by Vitamix yet offers features cooks love including a 48-ounce blending container, variable speed controls, powerful stainless steel blades, and a self-cleaning mode.

