Organizing hacks you can do over the weekend

A weekend organization project is a paced, approachable way to declutter, clean, or find more convenient setups for your belongings. Whether you need to purge your pantry or utilize unused space in a toy room, it becomes instantly easier — and less daunting — with a targeted approach.

To help you stay focused and stress-free for your next weekend organization project, we’re sharing these tips to make it as easy as possible.

Pare down your wardrobe

The easiest way to organize a bedroom closet is by making two piles: one to keep, and one to donate. Next, divide your keep pile into two more piles: in-season and off-season.

Hang and arrange in-season clothing on a closet organizer, namely one that offers maximum visibility and makes items easy to reach. If it doesn’t have dedicated compartments for shoes, invest in a shoe rack organizer or a hanging shoe holder.

As far as off-season clothing is concerned, store pieces in breathable storage bags. Depending on the size of your closet, you may be able to stow them beneath the closet organizer or against one corner. Under the bed and inside guest room closets are also ideal options.

Divide drawers into functional compartments

Dresser drawers for socks and underwear get messy and disorganized easily — especially during busy mornings. Make sure every inch of the drawer is in use and under control with drawer organizers.

Investing in an underwear organizer, for example, keeps bras from getting crushed and underwear from getting lost. A sock drawer organizer is an effortless way to put away pairs of socks or stockings by popping them into individual cells.

Both organizers aid in keeping all pieces visible, which makes it infinitely easier to match them to outfits. Some varieties of these organizers are collapsible or stackable for flexible storage solutions.

Inventory pantry items

Organize your pantry by tossing any out-of-date items. Set aside any cans or packaged goods that you don’t intend to use in the next month, and instead, donate them to a local food pantry.

As for the remaining items, pull them out and lay them on the kitchen floor. Separate them into categories, like dry foods, shelf-stable snacks or canned goods. Assess how much space each category takes up, and organize them in storage baskets or clear bins on shelves.

Maximize laundry room space

Laundry rooms tend to be small, but that doesn’t mean you need to compromise on organization. Instead, invest in a few space-savvy organizers to maximize the space.

A slender laundry cart is an easy way to stack detergent and fabric softener, and it tucks neatly between machines or against the wall. A set of floating shelves is an attractive, modern way to store smaller laundry essentials. If you have a clothes drying rack, swap it for a wall-mounted one to maximize floor space.

Streamline bathroom cabinets

Streamline bathroom cabinets by disposing of expired beauty products and prescriptions. (Note: contact your local police department regarding prescription disposal programs.) Take a look at everything else, and separate it into two groups: first aid and frequently used items.

First aid items should be accessible in the event of an emergency, so it’s helpful to store them in a dedicated box or case. Frequently used items, such as hair products or beauty tools, should be stored in small bins, or if you have the space, a spinning organizer.

Create more usable space in a garage

A garage is a multipurpose area, which is why creating more usable space through organization is essential. This includes clearing floor, counter, and shelf space.

A quick way to free up floor space is by mounting tools and hardware. Garden tool racks, for example, can store as many as 10 tools. Hand tools are most accessible from a pegboard, especially when arranged in a format that suits your projects or workflow.

Freeing up counter space is easy when you can store small hardware, like nuts and bolts, in dedicated organizers. It’s also helpful to label compartments with a label-maker for quick reference.

To clear up shelf space, including inside tool chests, begin by taking stock of most-used items. Place them on eye-level and chest-level shelves for easy access. For all other items, drop them to lower shelves and keep like items together.

Tidy up a toy room with kid-friendly organizers

The best way to organize a toy room is to implement a kid-friendly compartment system. This makes it easy for kids to keep their toy room tidy, too. Ideally, each group of toys should have a special space to call home.

Set up a toy bin organizer to hold small toys played with often, like diecast cars, blocks or dolls. Stuffed animals can find a cozy home inside an oversized rope basket; however, if floor space is limited, use a hanging organizer instead. Toy chests are ideal for storing mid-size toys, like toy blasters or dress-up costumes.

Multipurpose furniture is another way to maximize storage space in a toy room. Desks with drawers, for example, are ideal to stow coloring books and art supplies. For little readers, furniture with integrated bookshelves is a sure bet.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.