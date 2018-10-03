Oreo Brookie Mousse Cake Recipe
October 3, 2018 | 10:00am
Ingredients
For the Brownie Layer:
- 1 box Chewy Fudge Brownie Mix, (19.9 ounces)
- Ingredients listed on the Box, oil, eggs, water
- 4 ounces White Chocolate, For the Oreo Cheesecake Layer
For the Oreo Cheesecake Layer:
- 1 tablespoon Cold Water
- 1 teaspoon Unflavored Gelatin
- 1 1/4 cups Heavy Whipping Cream
- 1/2 cup Powdered Sugar
- 8 ounces Cream Cheese, softened
- 12 Oreos, crushed
For the Chocolate Chip Cookie Mousse:
- 1 tablespoon Cold Water
- 1 teaspoon Unflavored Gelatin
- 1 1/4 cups Heavy Whipping Cream
- 1/2 cup Powdered Sugar, plus 2 tablespoons
- 14 Chips Ahoy Original Chocolate Chip Cookies, crushed
For the Topping:
- 1 cup Heavy Whipping Cream
- 1/2 cup Powdered Sugar
- Crushed Cookies, for garnish
Directions
For the Brownie:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan with parchment paper.
- In a medium-sized bowl, combine the brownie mix, with the ingredients listed on the box. Stir until the batter is well combined and there are no dry ingredients left.
- Pour the batter into the springform pan and spread evenly.
- Bake at 350°F for 30-35 minutes until the center is baked but still slightly fudgy.
- Allow the brownie to cool completely.
For the Oreo Mousse:
- In a microwave-safe bowl, microwave the white chocolate at 50% power in 30 second increments until the chocolate is melted, stirring occasionally.
- Once melted, stir until smooth. Set aside to cool.
- In a small dish, combine 1 tablespoon of cold water with 1 teaspoon gelatin. Sprinkle the gelatin over the cold water and allow it to set to a solid.
- Microwave the gelatin for 8-10 seconds until it turns back to a liquid, watch closely.
- To prepare the whipped cream, place the metal mixing bowl and whisk in the freezer for 5-10 minutes.
- Pour the heavy whipping cream into the chilled bowl and use an electric mixer to beat the heavy cream on medium-high speed until the cream starts to thicken.
- Slowly add the powdered sugar and liquid gelatin and continue beating on high speed until stiff peaks form. Set the whipped cream aside.
- Beat the softened cream cheese on medium-high speed for 2-3 minutes, until the cream cheese is free of lumps, scraping the bowl occasionally.
- Next, add the melted chocolate and mix thoroughly into the cream cheese mixture.
- Finally, fold the prepared whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture and stir gently until the mixture is well combined.
- Fold in the crushed Oreos, then spread the mousse over the cooled brownie (in the springform pan).
For the Chocolate Chip Cookie Mousse:
- Prepare another batch of gelatin, sprinkling the powdered gelatin over the cold water and allow to set. Once set, melt in the microwave for about 10 seconds.
- Prepare a second batch of whipped cream (as instructed above). Place the mixing bowl and whisk in the freezer for 5-10 minutes.
- Pour the heavy whipping cream into the chilled bowl and use an electric mixer to beat the heavy cream on medium-high speed until the cream starts to thicken.
- Slowly add the powdered sugar and gelatin and continue beating on high speed until stiff peaks form.
- Fold the crushed chocolate chip cookies into the whipped cream and spread over the layer of Oreo cheesecake.
- Cover with aluminum foil and refrigerate for 3-4 hours to allow the layers to set.
For the Topping:
- Prior to serving, prepare another batch of whipped cream as instructed above.
- Pour the heavy whipping cream into the chilled bowl and use an electric mixer to beat the heavy cream on medium-high speed until the cream gets bubbly.
- Slowly add the powdered sugar and continue beating on high speed until stiff peaks form.
- Pipe the top of the cake with whipped cream using a large open star tip.
- Garnish with additional crushed cookies.
