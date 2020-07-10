Wilsonville PD
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Oregon trans man pulled from river ‘clinging to a piece of driftwood’ after being attacked by 3 teens in possible hate crime

July 10, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Muri Assunção
Wilsonville PD

The victim told investigators he had been yelling for help for two hours.