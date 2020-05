Oprah Winfrey has joined a growing list of celebrities demanding justice for Ahmaud Arbery, the black Georgia man whose killing has sparked national outrage and calls for a hate-crime investigation. “He went out for a jog while being Black,” she wrote on her Instagram page. “I wonder what was he thinking in those last seconds of his life? Unimaginable to go for a run in 2020 and end up dead because of the color of your skin.”