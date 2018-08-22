Oprah Winfrey’s food line, O, That’s Good!, is releasing a healthy frozen version of everyone’s favorite food — with a twist. The media mogul and Kraft Heinz are introducing O, That’s Good! frozen pizzas made with healthy and super-trendy cauliflower crusts. Oprah launched her food line in 2017 with healthy takes on comforting soups and side dishes.

The new line — made without artificial flavors or dyes — features pizza crust with one-third cauliflower, but according to the brand, the latest popular part-veggie crust is so tasty customers won’t notice a difference. “I am always looking to add a nutritious twist to my foods,” said Winfrey via the press release. “So, we made part of the crust in my new pizza with cauliflower while maintaining that classic, cheesy pizza flavor you and your family love.”



The frozen pizzas will retail for $6.99 at supermarkets nationwide in four different flavors: pepperoni, five cheese, supreme, and fire-roasted veggie. O, That’s Good! is also expanding its line of popular soups and sides with new chicken with white and wild rice soup, roasted corn chowder, sour cream and chive mashed potatoes, and broccoli cheddar rice.

Ten percent of the profits from O, That’s Good! (including the new line of frozen pizza) will be split equally between charities such as Rise Against Hunger and Feeding America.

