Opinion | To Fight Climate Change, Policymakers Should Turn to Food

“While the current system makes food cheaper and more accessible, the unaccounted for damage on both the environment and human health comes at a far greater cost down the line”

This piece is part of Food Tank’s work to promote a forthcoming report by the U.N. Environment Initiative on The Economics of Ecosystems and Biodiversity for Agriculture & Food (TEEBAgriFood). This ground-breaking report presents a new framework to understand, evaluate, and manage the true costs and benefits of agriculture and food systems—from farm to fork to disposal. The report and its evaluation framework, funded by the Global Alliance for the Future of Food, aims to inform policymakers, researchers, and citizens of these real and unaccounted for costs of our food system.

