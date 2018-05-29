Opinion | Are You Paying Enough for Your Food?

“To feed 10 billion people by 2050, we need to start thinking of food production, health care, and climate change as interconnected. As the world’s population grows, so does the need for more resilient food and agricultural systems that address human need while minimizing environmental damage and further biodiversity loss.”

Check out Food Tank’s latest piece exploring the true cost of our food system HERE!

This piece explores a forthcoming report by the U.N. Environment Initiative on The Economics of Ecosystems and Biodiversity for Agriculture & Food (TEEBAgriFood). This ground-breaking report presents a new framework to understand, evaluate, and manage the true costs and benefits of agriculture and food systems—from farm to fork to disposal. The report and its evaluation framework, funded by the Global Alliance for the Future of Food, aims to inform policymakers, researchers, and citizens of these real and unaccounted for costs of our food system.

