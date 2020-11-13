Dia Dipasupil
'Operation Warp Speed’ gets a slow burn from 'Star Trek’s George Takei

November 13, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
Brian Niemietz
Dia Dipasupil

“I know warp speed. Warp speed is a friend of mine. Donald, you’re no warp speed," said Takei