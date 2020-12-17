Only one week left, but you can still get these deals on time

Dec. 25 is one week away. If you’ve put off holiday shopping, we recommend you finish up today in order to make sure ordered items arrive on time. Even if you don’t mind paying expedited shipping fees, that still doesn’t necessarily guarantee arrival by Christmas.

Having trouble with those last few hard-to-shop-for people on your list or suddenly remember someone you need to get a gift for? Don’t sweat. You can still get it all on time, and even on sale. If you need help finishing up last-minute holiday shopping, take a look at these deals that are sure to please.

Sony 65” LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $799.99 at Best Buy (was $999.99)

Whether you like to catch up on binge-worthy series, host family movie nights, or have kids who love gaming, this smart TV is a gift the entire family can enjoy. It offers 4K resolution for full HD images, and the Google Assistant voice control makes it easy to play your favorite movies.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: $129 at Amazon (was $199)

For that person who’s interested in learning where they come from, this DNA ancestry kit makes a thoughtful gift. Not only does it help you trace your family tree and possible genetic traits, but it can also provide important insight into your health and fitness based on your DNA.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones: $269 at Amazon (was $299)

Any music lover will appreciate these wireless headphones that provide balanced audio at any volume. It also offers Alexa-connected voice controls to find music, podcasts, and other audio, and the battery can run for up to 20 hours.

Ninja Professional 72 Oz. Countertop Blender: $79.99 at Amazon (was $99.99)

Whether you have a loved one who enjoys smoothies or frozen cocktails, this high-performance blender makes an excellent gift. Its durable crushing blades and 1,000-watt motor allow it to crush ice with ease and make dishes like salsa, sauces, dressings, and dips, too.

Blink Outdoor Wireless HD Security Camera: $64.99 at Amazon (was $99.99)

The security-minded friend or relative will surely appreciate this wireless outdoor camera to monitor the house day and night. It can run for up to two years on just two AA batteries and offers a motion detection feature that sends alerts through your phone.

Garmin Instinct: $169.99 at Amazon (was $299.99)

This rugged smartwatch can hold up to the most rigorous activities. It monitors heart rate and activity and is water-resistant up to 100 meters. It features reliable GPS that can track your whereabouts in even the most challenging locations.

Aria 10 qt. Air Fryer: $89.99 at Home Depot (was $149.99)

Help your loved one eat a little healthier in the new year with this multi-purpose air fryer. Not only can it air fry foods with little to no oil, but it also bakes, grills, roasts, and more. Its 10-quart capacity is large enough to prepare food for a hungry family, too.

Echo Dot: $29.99 at Amazon (was $49.99)

This Alexa-connected smart speaker is a welcome gift. It has a sleek, compact design and can play high-quality audio from various sources, including Amazon Music, Spotify, and Apple Music. You can also use it to control the other smart devices in your home with just your voice.

It Cosmetics Celebrate Confidence In Your Skincare Anti-Aging Set: $33 at Ulta (was $55)

If you have a friend who enjoys trying out new skincare products, this comprehensive anti-aging kit is sure to be a hit. It includes a moisturizer, cleanser, night cream, and eye cream that are especially good for dry or dull skin.

Outdoor Research Echo Ubertube Neck Gaiter: $9.48 at Backcountry (was $18.95)

This comfy neck gaiter isn’t just effective for keeping out the cold or protecting against the sun; it can also double as a face mask when you’re in a pinch. The polyester breathes well and is durable and quick-drying. The UPF-15 fabric also provides additional protection against the sun.

Fitness Gear Pro Level 3 Resistance Tube Kit: $69.99 at Dick’s Sporting Goods (was $79.99)

This set of resistance bands can provide excellent upper and lower body workouts for anyone who doesn’t have room for free weights. The tubes offer between 10 and 150 pounds of resistance and are lightweight and portable enough to take anywhere.

Buxom The Ultimate Lip Party Plumping Set: $27.30 at Ulta (was $39)

If you’re looking for several stocking stuffers, this set of plumping lip products can get the job done. It includes six shimmery lip glosses and two matte lip liners in a range of flattering colors. The glosses all contain vitamins A and E to protect the lips, too.

Philips Soup Maker: $99.95 at Amazon (was $149.95)

There’s nothing like fresh, hot soup in winter, and this handy appliance makes it easy for anyone to prepare tasty soup in less than 20 minutes. It automatically heats and blends ingredients and even has a special setting for milk-based soups.

Samsonite Aspire Xlite Softside Expandable Luggage: $109.99 at Amazon (was $239.99)

The traveler on your shopping list will get plenty of good use out of this two-piece luggage set. It includes a carry-on bag and a 25-inch spinner that’s ideal for checking. The wheels spin 360 degrees to make it easier to move the bags, and the retractable handles allow for easy stowing.

MSR Papa Hubba NX Tent: $489.96 at Backcountry (was $699.95)

Anyone who enjoys camping will love this four-person, three-season tent that’s lightweight enough for backpacking. It’s made from a combination of mesh and nylon ripstop, which gives you plenty of privacy but still allows fresh air in. It also features a ripstop rainfly for protection.

Breville Infuser Espresso Machine: $479.95 at Amazon (was $579.95)

Coffee connoisseurs will love unwrapping this feature-packed, professional-grade espresso maker. It offers digital controls that allow you to choose a precise brewing temperature in four-degree increments, and the high power steam wand froths milk perfectly.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 2-in-1: $549 at Best Buy (was $629)

If you have a loved one who can’t decide whether they want a new laptop or tablet, this 2-in-1 Chromebook is the best of both worlds. Its display is large enough for viewing websites, spreadsheets, and more, and the battery offers 10 hours of run-time per charge.

Dewalt Atomic 20-Volt MAX Drill/Impact Combo Kit: $149 at Home Depot (was $229)

Your favorite handyperson will certainly appreciate this tool kit that includes a compact drill/driver, impact driver, and tool bag. The set also comes with two 20-volt batteries and a charger, so the tools are always ready to go.

T3 Featherweight Compact Folding Hair Dryer: $99.99 at Ulta (was $150)

A high-quality hairdryer is a welcome gift for anyone who enjoys styling their hair, and this model from T3 is compact enough to be highly travel-friendly. That doesn’t mean it skimps on power, though — it offers two speeds and two heat settings.

Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses: $174 at Amazon (was $204)

Designer sunglasses like these from Ray-Ban definitely make a standout gift for the fashionable people on your shopping list. This updated version of aviator glasses features photochromatic lenses that gradually darken when exposed to UV light outdoors.

Hugger Mugger Yoga Towel: $28.18 at Backcountry (was $43.95)

This yoga towel is a thoughtful gift for the yoga enthusiast in your life. It’s highly absorbent to prevent sweaty slips and falls during practice and even features a non-slip backing to prevent it from sliding around on the mat.

