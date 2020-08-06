The only guide you'll need to find the best wine subscriptions

You don't have to leave your home to get good wine.

There are all types of wine subscription services that deliver high-quality varietals to your doorstep. Whether you know exactly what you like and are looking to add to your collection or you're hoping to refine your tastes, there's a subscription service for you.

Wine services make a great complement to a weekly grocery delivery for those who prefer to minimize trips to the store. Many subscriptions also offer access to world-class bottles that you won't find at your supermarket.

Here's a comprehensive list of the best wine subscriptions for every type of wine drinker.

Winc: For the budding wine drinker ($59.95 a month for four bottles)

If you like wine but don't know your sauvignon blancs from your pinot grigios, Winc is for you. Once you complete the Palate Profile Quiz, Winc will suggest four bottles it thinks you'll love. Each time you finish a bottle, you can rate it to help Winc suggest even better recommendations tailored to your tastes.

We like Winc because this credit-based wine club is super flexible. If one of the suggested bottles doesn't pique your interest, Winc lets you swap it for something that does. The service allows customers to add bottles to their order or skip a month entirely. Unlike the other services on this list, Winc also offers a selection of bottled ciders that you can include in your box.

California Wine Club: For those who prefer exclusive small-scale wines (starts at $40.95 a month for two bottles)

California Wine Club has been around since the 1990s, and it began as a way to highlight exceptional small-scale family wineries in California. Since then, the service has expanded to incorporate wines from family wineries across the Pacific Northwest and around the world.

This service offers five wine club levels: the Premier Series for California wines, the Signature Series for top-notch California wines, the International Series, the Aged Cabaret Series, and the Pacific Northwest Series. While club levels vary in price, the Premier Series starts at $40.95, each club sends two hand-selected bottles to your doorstep each month.

This wine club also comes with some pretty sweet perks, including VIP tours of featured wineries, discounts, reduced shipping on reordered bottles, and a subscription to "Uncorked," their guide to all things wine.

SomMailier: For the french wine enthusiast (starts at $99 every three months)

SomMailier offers wine club members access to small-batch French wines that are typically unavailable in the United States. Sommeliers hand-select the wines in each quarterly shipment to represent the best of France's 11 wine regions. If you get a bottle you don't like, the service will replace it or send you a refund. This wine club offers a three-bottle box and a six-bottle box, and members can select from all red, all white, or a mix.

Cellars Wine Club: For the wine enthusiast who likes options (starting at $29 per bottle)

Cellars Wine Club offers 12 wine club options and does not require a membership fee, making it the most versatile service on our list. While Cellars Wine Club ultimately selects which bottles land on your doorstep, everything else about the subscription is up to you.

Some of the service's most popular subscription options include a sparkling wine pair, a red wine trio, and a single bottle option. Though this service is based in Washington state, each bottle is selected from limited releases and boutique vineyards around the world. Cellars Wine Club also makes a great gift for a wine lover in your life.

Revel Wine Club: For those who want sulfite-free and organic wines (starts at $52 per month for four bottles)

If you enjoy wine but can't tolerate sulfite-induced headaches, we'd suggest Revel Wine Club, which caters to those looking for sulfite-free and organic wine. Members have the option to select four, six, or 12 bottles for delivery every month, two months, or three months.

No matter the size or frequency, each club shipment will include a curated selection of wines from around the world, customized to the member's preferences. Revel also offers complimentary shipping for 12 or more bottles and 15% off on most additional wine purchases.

Wine Access: For those looking for hard-to-find bottles ($150 for six bottles)

Wine Access claims that the barrier to great wine isn't price, but access. With that in mind, Wine Access's master sommeliers have built an inventory of wines you'd never find at your local supermarket, including hidden gems and wines from iconic wineries. Members will receive four shipments a year. Each shipment has six bottles and comes with a video tasting guide to tell the story behind each varietal.

