June 25, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
One-third of college students on spring break trip to Mexico contracted coronavirus
A poorly timed spring break trip to Mexico resulted in 64 coronavirus cases, including one-third of the Texas college students who went on the trip in the middle of the pandemic, researchers announced in a report Wednesday. The trip made headlines in March after the number of infections among those 183 travelers began to rise following their return from Cabo San Lucas, a resort city in Mexico’s Baja California peninsula.