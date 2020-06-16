Google Maps
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

One night in a Florida bar infects 16 customers and 7 employees with coronavirus

June 16, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Theresa Braine
Google Maps

It took just one night at the bar for Erika Crisp and 15 friends to get infected with coronavirus.