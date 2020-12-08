Chris Pizzello
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Olivia Jade Giannulli admits she’s ‘poster child for white privilege’ after college bribery scheme

December 8, 2020 | 2:38pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Nancy Dillon
Chris Pizzello

Lori Loughlin’s daughter admits she was “oblivious” to her “insane white privilege.”