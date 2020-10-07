Ohio man cut off woman’s fingers and tattoos, stuffed her corpse in a barrel: grand jury

An Ohio grand jury on Wednesday indicted an accused killer after prosecutors said he sliced off a woman’s fingers and tattooed skin, kept her dead body in his basement for days and then stuffed the corpse in a barrel. William Slaton, 35, was already in custody on lesser charges since July, but he now stands indicted for murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse, involuntary manslaughter and other crimes.