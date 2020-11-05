John Minchillo
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, an outspoken Trump supporter, wishes president ‘had a more happy relationship with masks’

November 5, 2020 | 3:55pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Muri Assunção
John Minchillo

"We know so much more today than we knew in March. We now know that these masks really work."