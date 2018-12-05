Oh Hanukkah Oh Hanukkah

You know…I love the holidays and in my home, we celebrate Hanukkah. The start of the 8 days of Hanukkah is never a specific date set in stone. Since we follow the Jewish calendar for our holidays they often shift by weeks. Sometimes Hanukkah is at the start of Dec (or even November!) and sometimes it’s near the end at the same time as Christmas.

For me, sometimes Hanukkah falls over my birthday and that is truly my favorite. I love lighting the candles for me and the menorah.