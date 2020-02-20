Office-appropriate footwear that’s actually comfortable

Office-appropriate footwear has a bad reputation.

People select sleek heels and attractive work-ready shoes for their aesthetic. But footwear shouldn't leave your feet blistered and achy, especially if you have to wear it throughout the workday.

Instead, choose footwear that's so comfortable you're not eager to kick off your shoes at the end of the day. Pick shoes with cushioned, supportive soles that your feet crave, whether you're on the clock or off.

Here are our top picks for office-ready soles you'll want to wear at your desk all day:

For women

The Day Glove: $115 at Everlane

The Day Glove is an attractive flat made of Italian leather that's perfect for weekday and weekend wear, especially for those who prefer a rounded rather than a pointed toe. A molded fit, cushioned sole, and side vents for breathability deliver unprecedented comfort.

The Flat: $125 at Rothy's

Need something pretty yet comfy? Try this ultra-comfortable classic ballet flat. Designed to hug the foot and prevent heel slippage, the Rothy's flat is a chic option that pairs well with almost any office outfit. The shoes don't require a break-in period, so they're slip-on ready right out of the box. They're also made of recycled materials and are machine washable, practical for wearing day after day.

Tory Burch Minnie Ballet Flat: $228 at Nordstrom

If a plain flat seems too dull, opt for this supple leather footwear option with its prominent Tory Burch logo. The stretchy flat conforms to your foot over time and features a simple rounded toe. Layers of cushioning deliver a comfortable walking surface, and an elasticized heel design allows for easy on and off.

The 40-Hour Flat: $115 at Everlane

This sleek flat was made especially with the Monday through Friday 8-hour workday in mind (plus the commutes before and after). Everlane's leather flat is a high-end version of a casual favorite. It features a flexible rubber sole and a fancier pointed-toe design, so it feels good and looks professional.

The Point: $175 at Rothy's

For a dressier footwear option, go with Rothy's pointed-toe flat. It's a viable alternative to foot-squeezing heels without the need to sacrifice style points. The eggplant purple hue delivers a professional pop of color and the merino wool blend provides a cozy feel, especially in offices that like to run the air conditioner year-round.

The Loafer: $165 at Rothy's

You can't go wrong with a loafer. It'll never go out of style and will continue to deliver on its comfort promise. Rothy's version is an elevated take on the well-known silhouette, and although there are plenty of colors available, we can't say no to classic black.

Birdies The Starling Loafer: $95 at Nordstrom

The velvet finish of this loafer-style shoe makes it a slightly dressier version than the Rothy's loafer. Perfect for winter or chilly spring office-wear, the shoes feature a quilted lining and breathable squishy cushioning underfoot. You could also keep them specifically to wear at your desk if the AC gets too cold.

Steve Madden Feather Loafer Flat: $69.95 - $71.95 at Nordstrom

A pointed toe and a comfy loafer shape are the ideal footwear package. The lightweight shoe is outfitted with a flexible outsole that's ready for all-day wear, and it comes in a variety of color and print options to match your wardrobe.

The Glove Boot ReKnit: $155 at Everlane

This dressy boot gives an all-new meaning to the phrase "fits like a glove." The knit slip-on molds to your foot and provides enough stretch to prevent your toes from feeling closed-in all day. The chunky heel and ribbed texture afford a chic yet comfortable touch. These are also made from recycled plastic bottles, so they'll make you feel good in more ways than one.

The Day High Heel: $58 at Everlane (was $145)

If heels are a must to complete your favorite office outfit, consider this blocky option from Everlane. Made of supple Italian leather, the shoes have a stretchy back for easy all-day wear. Forget balancing on pointy stilettos and switch to stacked heels for an added comfort boost.

Sam Edelman Hazel Pointy Toe Pump: $129.95 - $150 at Nordstrom

For days when you simply must don true high heels, choose this stiletto design with a 3.75-inch heel. The leather pumps are true to size and, despite the elevated height, still feel comfortable thanks to a generous layer of padding.

For men

Cole Haan 'Howland' Penny Loafer: $89.90 at Nordstrom (was $150)

These genuine leather loafers incorporate attractive design elements along with a quality hand-sewn structure. The bendy outsole makes the shoes a pleasure to walk in, and they basically feel like work-appropriate house slippers.

Allen Edmonds Boulder Driving Loafer: $225 at Nordstrom

These rugged-soled loafers are perfect for the slightly more casual office environment. The made-in-America shoes are made with highly durable outsoles and feature a quality leather upper.

Cole Haan GrandPro Low Top Sneaker: $79.90 at Nordstrom (was $150)

This polished sneaker-style shoe features an office-ready leather exterior that makes these lace-up low-tops at home with your work attire. Wear them with jeans or slacks and enjoy the engineered cushioning that's designed for all-day support.

Timberland Wodehouse Chukka Boot: $299 at Nordstrom

The sturdy yet attractive boot is available in either black or dark brown and made of high-quality leather. The slightly pointed shape delivers a sleek silhouette, and the outsole features a grippy tread that's equally capable of handling both indoor and outdoor conditions.

Clarks Originals Desert Boot: $130 at Nordstrom

This simple and classic suede boot features a comfortable yet adjustable lace-up design. The versatile boot pairs well with an assortment of clothing choices and is available in black or brown suede.

Steph Coelho is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.