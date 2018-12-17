A NYE Cocktail Party with SPLASH

If you’re looking for a chic, easy way to celebrate NYE, we’ve got just the thing for you. Have you heard of SPLASH cocktail mixers? If you haven’t you’re in for a real treat. Not only is their bottle chic, sleek, and beautiful, but its contents are going to be your new favorite drink of 2019. Our friends and founder of SPLASH were kind enough to come over to our office, pour up some drinks, and celebrate the holidays with us! And they taught us a few tricks about their product along the way…















