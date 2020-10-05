NYC scientist, 2 others win Nobel Prize in medicine for discovering hepatitis C virus

The 2020 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine was jointly awarded Monday to two Americans and a British scientist for the discovery of the hepatitis C virus, a major global health problem that causes liver disease and kills hundreds of thousands each year. Charles Rice, a virologist at The Rockefeller University in Manhattan, will share the award with Harvey Alter, a native New Yorker who works at the U.S. National Institutes of Health in Maryland, and Britain’s Michael Houghton, who teaches at the University of Alberta in Canada.