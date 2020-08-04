ANGELA WEISS
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

NYC residents urged to take cover as Tropical Storm Isaias bring high winds and tornado potential: de Blasio

August 4, 2020 | 10:57am
From www.nydailynews.com
By
ANGELA WEISS

“Don’t go outside if you don’t need to during the high point of this storm,” Mayor de Blasio said.