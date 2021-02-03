Noteworthy deals for online shoppers

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking ahead to Valentine’s Day gifting, there’s never a bad time to save money. We checked popular retailers for the best deals available this week, and we found some sales that are sure to please, from fitness trackers to smart TVs to heart-shaped diamond necklaces.

Start here to shop the best sales of the first week of February 2021.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health and Fitness Tracker: $69.99 at Kohl's (was $99.99)

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a great choice for anyone setting fitness goals on a budget. It measures numerous fitness metrics like distance, steps and heart rate, plus it can track sleep patterns and burned calories, all for an affordable price.

Shark Navigator Light Vacuum: $159.99 at Macy's (was $266.99)

This Shark vacuum may be light, but it's also mighty. It doesn't skimp on suction power and has an on-board toolset that includes an upholstery brush and crevice tool, plus it's designed to be lightweight for easy maneuvering.

Glo Science GLO Lit At-Home Teeth Whitening Device: $149 at Sephora (was $255)

It's convenient to whiten your teeth at home, but some products can cause tooth sensitivity. That's where the GLO Lit comes in. It's an easy-to-use device that uses light and heat to whiten without causing discomfort for most users. It comes in a comprehensive kit with everything you need to get started.

KitchenAid Coffee Burr Grinder: $159.99 at Kohl's (was $199.99)

Whether you like fine or coarse coffee grinds, this burr grinder is ready to please. That's because it has 15 different built-in settings to grind whole beans any way you like them.

Logitech Ultimate Ears BOOM Wireless Speaker: $99.99 at Best Buy (was $149.99)

The Ultimate Ears BOOM speaker operates wirelessly with an impressive 100-foot range so you can enjoy a versatile listening experience along with great sound. And with up to 15 hours of battery life, you'll get a lot of listening pleasure before you need to recharge.

Insignia 50-Inch Smart Fire TV: $299.99 at Best Buy (was $349.99)

There's no need for a separate streaming device when you own a TV with built-in streaming capabilities. This smart Insignia Fire TV has everything you need to get access to popular apps, and it even includes an Alexa-powered voice-controlled remote to simplify searching for the content you love.

Stoic Driftwood 3 Tent: $164.97 at Backcountry (was $274.95)

If you love to hike and camp, you need a tent that won't bog you down. The Driftwood is lightweight so transporting it to your favorite camping spot is a breeze. The tent will fit three adults and is suitable for three-season use. We also like how easy it is to set up, which means less hassle and more time to enjoy nature.

Echo Dot 4th Gen and Amazon Smart Plug: $59.99 at Amazon (was $74.98)

This bundle is definitely smart, as it includes the newly revamped Echo Dot plus the Amazon Smart Plug. Not only can you control the smart speaker with Alexa, but the Smart Plug also makes it possible to control other appliances in your home by voice command.

Columbia Women's Heavenly Omni-Heat Boots: $104.99 at Backcountry (were $139.99)

From their grippy treads to their warm, waterproof materials, Columbia's Heavenly Omni-Heat boots are built for winter. The proprietary Omni-Heat linings lock in heat for comfort during work or play in the snow, so if you have some sidewalks to shovel or snowmen to build, grab a pair now and save.

Fire HD 8 Kids' Edition Tablet 2-Pack: $209.98 at Amazon (was $279.98)

The kiddos can enjoy their very own tablets and you can save money with this pair of Fire HD Kids' Edition tablets. In addition to significant savings, they come equipped with kid-friendly content and parental controls for peace of mind while they play.

Cuisinart Round Classic Waffle Maker: $29.92 at Amazon (was $55)

Breakfast is a snap with a handy waffle maker like this model that features five browning settings for customized results. The waffle plates are stick-resistant for easy cleanup, and the compact design means storing the unit is hassle-free too.

2018 Grawlix Merlot: $25 at Wine Access (was $110)

When you find an exquisite Merlot from a top Napa Valley winegrower at a 77% discount, you should take advantage of it. Grawlix is a medium- to full-bodied red wine with aromas and flavors of fruit, spice and mocha. Now is a great time to stock up before you miss out on this must-have Merlot.

Diamond Swirl Heart Pendant Necklace: $149 at Macy's (was $500)

A heart pendant is a nice gift for special occasions — especially with Valentine's Day just around the corner. This necklace features a half-carat of diamonds set in sterling silver. It includes a chain and comes in a gift box that's ready for gifting.

Pattern Intensive Conditioner Wash Day Bundle: $90 at Ulta (was $100)

Pattern makes products that are formulated especially for curls, and promote moisture retention and improved texture. This kit by the brand includes shampoo and conditioners that nourish, hydrate and protect against breakage. Brush and mist bottle included.

