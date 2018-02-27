  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Not Your Typical Bachelorette Party

From www.littlemisspartyplanner.com by Natalie Cardenas
Not Your Typical Bachelorette Party

IMG_7698_preview.jpeg

We're sure you've seen how much we love the gals over at Beautini. Well a couple of weeks ago CEO / girl boss, Brittany Lo, reached out to us and asked if we had any tips or ideas on how to throw a Bachelorette Party that was different than what you would typically expect, but still cool and pretty. 


IMG_7645.jpg


IMG_7715.jpg

Continue reading at Lil Miss Party Planner