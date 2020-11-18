Paul Kitagaki Jr.
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

‘NorCal Rapist’ convicted of attacking 9 women between 1991 and 2006

November 18, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Joseph Wilkinson
Paul Kitagaki Jr.

Roy Charles Waller, 60, will be sentenced Dec. 18. He faces life in prison.