September 11, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Nora Dannehy, Connecticut prosecutor who was top aide to John Durham’s Trump-Russia investigation, resigns amid concern about pressure from Attorney General William Barr
BOB MACDONNELL / The Hartford Courant
Federal prosecutor Nora Dannehy, a top aide to U.S. Attorney John H. Durham in his Russia investigation, has quietly resigned from the probe - at least partly out of concern that the investigative team is being pressed for political reasons to produce a report before its work is done, colleagues said.