Noom review

Losing weight is a challenge — and keeping it off is another story. It can be difficult to find a program that’s dedicated to reaching and maintaining your dietary and weight-loss goals.

Noom claims to have a solution that offers sustainable results, through a behavior-driven program that only takes 10 minutes per day. Best of all, the program forgoes restrictive dieting and overly intense workouts, neither of which tend to be sustainable long-term, according to Noom.

The program says it uses cognitive-behavioral therapy to create positive changes in your behaviors and attitudes toward nutrition and health to achieve long-term success.

To see whether Noom lives up to its reputation, we decided to test it out to see if it helped us develop both short- and long-term weight solutions.

How we tested Noom

We tested Noom for a month to see if the service could help with weight gain due to aging and decreased physical activity. We were also hoping to reshape some of our unhealthier habits that were getting in the way of achieving our long-term wellness goals, such as walking more and reducing alcohol intake.

How does Noom work?

Noom utilizes cognitive-behavioral therapy to help users develop better habits and adopt positive behavioral changes to improve their relationship with food and exercise so they can reach their weight-loss and dietary goals in a sustainable way.

This is achieved through a personalized coaching experience. Once you complete onboarding, you’re paired with a Noom coach. You then message your coach to ask questions or check-in as much as you’d like throughout the program.

In addition to the coaching, Noom sends daily motivational articles and reminders of good behaviors related to food, fitness, and wellness. It takes around five to 10 minutes a day to go through these — a feature that should appeal to many busy professionals.

Onboarding experience for Noom

To offer a personalized approach to weight loss, there is a fairly involved onboarding process. Fortunately, it only takes 15 minutes to complete.

It begins with a self-guided quiz to collect demographic information relevant to health and fitness and to identify your weight loss goals. Noom uses this information to calculate the projected time to achieve your goal; for example, Noom told us it would take five months for us to lose 25 pounds based on our basic information.

Next, you answer more in-depth questions related to habits and behaviors that may impact weight loss or healthy habits.

After a few more of these questions, you’ll likely see that the timeframe to achieve your goals shortens by a couple of weeks. The same thing happens with the next set of questions. For us, we saw this timeline drop from five to four months.

The final stage of onboarding prompts users to build a plan that works for them. This section asks questions about your lifestyle, schedules, eating and cooking habits, and general familiarity with cognitive-behavioral therapy.

What’s interesting here is that you’re presented with plan options that have been successful for other users with similar lifestyles and habits. After selecting a plan it’s a matter of plugging in payment information and starting the program.

How to use the Noom app

Overall, we felt the Noom app was user-friendly and encouraging, making it one of the more pleasant wellness apps we’ve tried.

It offers a vibrant, intuitive user experience. It’s colorful and cheerful, and it isn’t intrusive with notifications. It should be noted, however, that with fewer notifications and reminders, it’s mostly up to you to stay motivated and engaged during the program.

We found the daily articles to be short and fun to read, and it only took us about five minutes per day to complete required tasks and check-ins. There are options to do more, such as tracking calories or steps, or re-reading saved articles.

We were skeptical whether the coach that messaged us was a person or a bot, as it sometimes seemed like the coach wasn’t fully listening to us and the replies often felt scripted.

How does Noom compare to other diet programs?

Unlike other diet or exercise programs, including those with pre-packaged meals or stringent diet plans, Noom isn’t restrictive about what you have to eat or give up to lose weight.

The check-ins and tasks felt like “mini therapy” sessions designed to help us change our attitudes toward food (and exercise). Rather than having you follow strict rules, this approach is meant to motivate you to make better choices by tapping into their inner dialogue to gain a deeper understanding of their relationship with food and exercise.

In terms of eating, Noom employs a color-coded approach to foods, which educates you on moderation and appropriate food pairing to create nutritious, well-rounded meals. Noom also focuses on eating wholesome foods as opposed to processed. For example, we were encouraged to swap apple chips or a bowl of applesauce for a raw apple.

How does Noom compare to workout apps?

Noom isn’t a personal training app with exercise plans or tutorials. Rather, it helps you identify areas for personal improvement with exercise and activity levels. It also motivates you to push through challenges to meet your fitness goals. Over time, we saw exercise and activity as less of a chore and more of a foundational tool for weight loss.

How does Noom compare to self-led programs?

Noom keeps users on track toward daily goals with push notifications and messages from coaches. Accountability is there but it takes the form of gentle pushes.

While the Noom app includes calorie and step counters and organizational tools, we were not pressured to always meet our goals. While this approach worked for us, some users who need more of a “push” may find the program is a bit too lax. Fortunately, you can opt into a plan with more accountability (or even less) if desired.

Results with Noom

After using Noom for a month, we noticed physical and behavioral changes for the better. On the behavioral front, Noom opened the door to a lot of great ideas. This included smarter swaps for foods we normally indulge in and progress toward healthier eating and exercise habits. In terms of the physical impact of Noom, we were most impressed with how our belly flattened out by the end of the month.

Noom cost

Noom costs between $139 and $169 for the first four-month course, which is billed quarterly after that.

If you’re not sure whether Noom is right for you there are free trials available. Upon sign-up, we were offered a free seven-day trial — an offer that was only good for the next 15 minutes. We didn’t jump on it right away, and because Noom does an email capture early on, we were emailed a free 14-day trial soon after the 15-minute window passed. For both of these trials, we were told we could cancel at any time, no questions asked.

Noom pros

We enjoyed the service’s integrated approach to eating and wellness. Noom was encouraging, and it didn’t take long for us to feel as if we were benefiting from Noom’s educational material and our attitudes and views on food were improving. We were big fans of Noom’s focus on a healthy mindset and a positive body image.

Noom was engaging and motivated us to stick to the program. Unlike other plans, Noom didn’t monopolize our time or ask us to give up foods we loved. It taught us to embrace modification and prioritize our health through small, manageable changes.

Noom cons

Noom’s program is largely based on the assumption that users eat three square meals a day with snacks. We tend to graze throughout the day and have one big meal for lunch or dinner, and Noom is not designed to easily accommodate this type of eating behavior. We feel Noom would benefit from accommodating users with more atypical eating schedules.

While exercise and meal suggestions were helpful, we feel that well-developed exercise plans and recipes would benefit users struggling in those areas.

Is Noom worth it?

Overall, we feel Noom lives up to its claim of offering long-term diet and fitness changes and sustainable weight loss. As a learning-driven program with a psychological approach, it’s successful at arming you with foundational knowledge to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Noom is manageable and approachable without being intrusive or time-consuming, making it a reasonable option for many individuals. Given its high focus on motivation and education, Noom is ideal for users that specifically need help with portion control, learning about healthy eating, or managing emotional eating.

