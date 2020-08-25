‘No special treatment': Cops investigate Usain Bolt’s mask-free party after world’s fastest man tests positive for COVID-19

August 25, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Drew Angerer
Authorities in Jamaica vowed “no special treatment” for Usain Bolt after the eight-time Olympic gold medalist tested positive for coronavirus following a mask-free birthday bash over the weekend. Prime Minister Andrew Holness confirmed Bolt’s diagnosis in a virtual news conference late Monday, adding that police are investigating reports that the fastest man alive threw himself a party to celebrate his 34th birthday on Friday, an apparent violation of the country’s social distancing restrictions.