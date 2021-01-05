January 5, 2021 | 12:03pmFrom www.nydailynews.com
‘No longer hope’ of finding survivors of massive landslide in Norway, police say
Officials on Tuesday said there was “no longer hope” of finding survivors of a historically large landslide that destroyed multiple buildings and killed at least seven people in a small Norwegian community last week. The quick clay landslide on Dec. 30 forced about 1,000 people to evacuate the village of Ask, about 16 miles northeast of Oslo, as rescue crews scrambled to find additional victims while the land continued to move.