May 8, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
No burglaries were reported in neighborhood where Ahmaud Arbery was killed, contradicting suspects’ claim: report
An already-unlikely motive in the Ahmaud Arbery murder case became even more suspicious on Friday. The two Georgia men who were caught on video shooting the unarmed jogger to death in February claim they were chasing a suspect behind a series of burglaries in the area. But a local police official said the last break-in the neighborhood was reported nearly two months before the shooting.