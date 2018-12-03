No Bake Whole30 Apple Almond Butter Bars Recipe
December 3, 2018
Ingredients
- 1 cup Almonds, (145g)
- 1 teaspoon Cinnamon, plus additional for topping
- Flaked Sea Salt
- 1 1/3 cups Dates, loosely packed (200g)
- 1 cup Dried Apples, very firmly packed (90g)
- 1 1/2 tablespoons Water
- 5 tablespoons Creamy Almond Butter, melted, divided
Directions
- Preheat your oven to 375°F. Bake the almonds until lightly brown and nutty smelling, about 10-12 minutes.
- Add the almonds, cinnamon and a pinch of salt into a large food processor and process until broken down and crumbly.
- Add in the dates and dried apples and process until well mixed and the mixture begins to form a ball.
- With the food processor running, stream in the water and 1 Tablespoon of the almond butter until well mixed.
- Transfer to a square 8x8 pan and press out evenly. Spread with the remaining almond butter.
- Chill 1 hour, or until the almond butter is tacky. Sprinkle with extra cinnamon and sea salt flakes.
- Cut and DEVOUR!
Notes
- You must use the very soft, light-yellow colored dried apples rings (like the photo) for this recipe, or else it will not work. If your apples are not very soft, they will not break down.
- Store bars in an air-tight container in the refrigerator.
Recommended
