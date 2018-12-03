  1. Home
No Bake Whole30 Apple Almond Butter Bars Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Taylor Kiser
Ingredients

  • 1 cup Almonds, (145g)
  • 1 teaspoon Cinnamon, plus additional for topping
  • Flaked Sea Salt
  • 1 1/3 cups Dates, loosely packed (200g)
  • 1 cup Dried Apples, very firmly packed (90g)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Water
  • 5 tablespoons Creamy Almond Butter, melted, divided

Directions

  1. Preheat your oven to 375°F. Bake the almonds until lightly brown and nutty smelling, about 10-12 minutes.
  2. Add the almonds, cinnamon and a pinch of salt into a large food processor and process until broken down and crumbly.
  3. Add in the dates and dried apples and process until well mixed and the mixture begins to form a ball.
  4. With the food processor running, stream in the water and 1 Tablespoon of the almond butter until well mixed.
  5. Transfer to a square 8x8 pan and press out evenly. Spread with the remaining almond butter.
  6. Chill 1 hour, or until the almond butter is tacky. Sprinkle with extra cinnamon and sea salt flakes.
  7. Cut and DEVOUR!

 

Notes

  • You must use the very soft, light-yellow colored dried apples rings (like the photo) for this recipe, or else it will not work. If your apples are not very soft, they will not break down.
  • Store bars in an air-tight container in the refrigerator.

